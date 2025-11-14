Baird Maintains CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $497.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of $537.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 4,739MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94, a decrease of 17.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,994 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.43%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 198,429K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,608K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,070K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 32.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,061K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,041K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 90.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,811K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,705K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 53.28% over the last quarter.

