Baird Maintains Construction Partners (ROAD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Construction Partners (NasdaqGS:ROAD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.68% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Construction Partners is $131.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.68% from its latest reported closing price of $100.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Construction Partners is 1,789MM, a decrease of 36.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.37%, an increase of 8.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 61,141K shares. The put/call ratio of ROAD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,238K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,132K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares , representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,815K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 45.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 35.44% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,405K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing a decrease of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.