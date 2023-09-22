Baird Maintains Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is 253.74. The forecasts range from a low of 209.07 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.06% from its latest reported closing price of 198.15.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,188MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 57,541K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,496K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 117.92% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,750K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,681K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,588K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information



Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

