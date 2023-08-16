Baird Maintains Cava Group (CAVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cava Group is 46.77. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.83% from its latest reported closing price of 46.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cava Group is 720MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cava Group. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 6,500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,673K shares.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,475K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,894K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 853K shares.

1832 Asset Management holds 791K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.