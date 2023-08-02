Baird Maintains Caterpillar (CAT) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is 246.17. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of 265.17.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 62,487MM, a decrease of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.40%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 403,632K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,780K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 8.37% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,761K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,986K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 10.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,143K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,376K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,131K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Caterpillar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

