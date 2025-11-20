Baird Maintains BrightView Holdings (BV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings is $19.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 67.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BrightView Holdings is 3,017MM, an increase of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.16%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 113,719K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 21,533K shares representing 22.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 4,558K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,568K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares , representing an increase of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 21.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,073K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Harvey Partners holds 2,949K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 23.37% over the last quarter.

