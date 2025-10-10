Baird Maintains Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Bel Fuse (NasdaqGS:BELFB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.26% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bel Fuse is $18.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.03 to a high of $18.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 87.26% from its latest reported closing price of $142.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bel Fuse is 710MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bel Fuse. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BELFB is 0.28%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 12,522K shares. The put/call ratio of BELFB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 427K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Advisory Research holds 391K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 386K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 85.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 740.71% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 382K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BELFB by 13.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 377K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

