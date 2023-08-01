Baird Maintains Avantor (AVTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is 25.61. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is 7,629MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.33%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 715,745K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 76,066K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,073K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,913K shares, representing a decrease of 29.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 27.91% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 27,058K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,321K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 24,368K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,825K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

