Baird Maintains Astec Industries (ASTE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astec Industries is 53.38. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.06% from its latest reported closing price of 53.35.

The projected annual revenue for Astec Industries is 1,371MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astec Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTE is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 16,720K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTE is 3.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,956K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 28.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,656K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 3.00% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,360K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,051K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 4.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Astec Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astec Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include its aggregate processing equipment.

