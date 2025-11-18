Baird Maintains Aramark (ARMK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aramark is $46.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of $36.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 20,895MM, an increase of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.27%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 360,169K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,647K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,067K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,312K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,673K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 86.15% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 18,068K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 66.89% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,371K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 12,370K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,659K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 5.59% over the last quarter.

