Baird Maintains AptarGroup (ATR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.75% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AptarGroup is $175.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.75% from its latest reported closing price of $113.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AptarGroup is 3,667MM, an increase of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in AptarGroup. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.28%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 78,524K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,425K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,227K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 33.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,151K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 1.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 5.30% over the last quarter.

