Baird Maintains Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 734.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 734.55% from its latest reported closing price of 1.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLT is 0.06%, an increase of 369.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 21,427K shares. The put/call ratio of APLT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,775K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,051K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 39.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 39.55% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,640K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 2,450K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 55.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 614.87% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

See all Applied Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.