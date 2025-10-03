Baird Maintains Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apple Hospitality REIT is $13.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $12.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT is 1,629MM, an increase of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple Hospitality REIT. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLE is 0.17%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 266,789K shares. The put/call ratio of APLE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,179K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,789K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 14.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,433K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,250K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 44.19% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,063K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 15.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,895K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.