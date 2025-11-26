Baird Maintains American Woodmark (AMWD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of American Woodmark (NasdaqGS:AMWD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.82% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is $71.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.82% from its latest reported closing price of $54.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,984MM, an increase of 24.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.10%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 18,172K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,153K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 930K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 33.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 898K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 482K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 412K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 1.11% over the last quarter.

