Baird Maintains Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is $8.67. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is $6MM, a decrease of 16.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FACDX - Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund holds 227K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND IV - Health Care Portfolio Initial Class holds 60K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust holds 43K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 340K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAM by 70.69% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Stock Selector All Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 50K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAM is 0.29%, an increase of 1,175.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 18,137K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ambrx Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, the company has clinical collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, Elanco and NovoCodex, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology.

