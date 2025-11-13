Baird Maintains Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alto Neuroscience is $19.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.26% from its latest reported closing price of $11.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alto Neuroscience is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Neuroscience. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRO is 0.05%, an increase of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.44% to 17,234K shares. The put/call ratio of ANRO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,708K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,624K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,330K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,163K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 950K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 22.04% over the last quarter.

