Baird Maintains Alibaba Group Holding (BABAF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Alibaba Group Holding (OTCPK:BABAF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.20% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding is $21.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.47 to a high of $25.69. The average price target represents an increase of 115.20% from its latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding is 1,089,219MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 69.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABAF is 2.10%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 1,766,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241,222K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 16.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 217,119K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 19.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 146,538K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,399K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 19.52% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 49,132K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,839K shares , representing a decrease of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 39.07% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 44,458K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,634K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABAF by 43.46% over the last quarter.

