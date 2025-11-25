Baird Maintains Agilent Technologies (A) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $154.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of $153.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 8,624MM, an increase of 24.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60, an increase of 6.47% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.23%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 293,482K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,434K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,227K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 85.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,381K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 84.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,160K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,148K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,093K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

