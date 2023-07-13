Baird Maintains AdaptHealth (AHCO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdaptHealth is 16.55. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.94% from its latest reported closing price of 12.74.

The projected annual revenue for AdaptHealth is 3,322MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdaptHealth. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCO is 0.36%, an increase of 53.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 121,233K shares. The put/call ratio of AHCO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 13,818K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 10,595K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,627K shares, representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 3.24% over the last quarter.

SkyKnight Capital holds 8,906K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,585K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,691K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 3,908K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 72.27% over the last quarter.

AdaptHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states.

