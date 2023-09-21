Baird Maintains Acuity Brands (AYI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acuity Brands is 186.22. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of 164.70.

The projected annual revenue for Acuity Brands is 4,215MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.85.

Acuity Brands Declares $0.13 Dividend

On June 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 18, 2023 received the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $164.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 0.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity Brands. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYI is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 36,018K shares. The put/call ratio of AYI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,093K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 562.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 17.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 965K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 942K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 833K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates.

