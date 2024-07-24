Baird Initiates Coverage of Vertex (VERX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Vertex (NasdaqGM:VERX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertex is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of $40.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex is 634MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 16.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.41%, an increase of 105.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 72,033K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 4,761K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,563K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,571K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 44.80% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,807K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 12.55% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,414K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

