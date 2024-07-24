Baird Initiates Coverage of Vertex (LSE:0A3L) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Vertex (LSE:0A3L) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 16.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3L is 0.41%, an increase of 105.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.07% to 72,033K shares.

Tensile Capital Management holds 4,761K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,563K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,571K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 44.80% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,807K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 12.55% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,414K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3L by 0.81% over the last quarter.

