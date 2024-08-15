Baird Initiates Coverage of Valvoline (VVV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.03% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $47.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.03% from its latest reported closing price of $40.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 1,642MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.26%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 147,636K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,340K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,508K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 2.82% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,902K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,517K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 89.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,036K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,017K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

