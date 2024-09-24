Baird Initiates Coverage of TransMedics Group (TMDX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of TransMedics Group (NasdaqGM:TMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for TransMedics Group is $183.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.53 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $159.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransMedics Group is 182MM, a decrease of 49.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransMedics Group. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 19.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.42%, an increase of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 43,168K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,486K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 129.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,363K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 81.23% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,145K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 117.71% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,139K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 128.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 985K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 98.51% over the last quarter.

Transmedics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

