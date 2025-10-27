Baird Initiates Coverage of SailPoint (SAIL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of SailPoint (NasdaqGS:SAIL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SailPoint is $26.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.35 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in SailPoint. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 14.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.57%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 568,013K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Thoma Bravo holds 479,843K shares representing 86.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,000K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,912K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,309K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Lunate Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

