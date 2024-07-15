Baird Initiates Coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.18% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $46.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.18% from its latest reported closing price of $33.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 824MM, an increase of 21.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2,800.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

SBMAX - ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund holds 343K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 276K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 195K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

TRPWX - TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.