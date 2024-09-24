Baird Initiates Coverage of ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (RSMDF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:RSMDF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $21.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.58 to a high of $27.88. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of $17.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 4,363MM, a decrease of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSMDF is 2.08%, an increase of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 170.12% to 5,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 4,994K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 75.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 301.34% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB International Value Portfolio holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund holds 213K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EDOC - Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF holds 157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 0.87% over the last quarter.

ABIAX - AB International Value Fund holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 43.72% over the last quarter.

