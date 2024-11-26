Baird Initiates Coverage of Rambus (RMBS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Rambus (NasdaqGS:RMBS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.94% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rambus is $65.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.94% from its latest reported closing price of $56.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rambus is 683MM, an increase of 31.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.22%, an increase of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 122,628K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,693K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,115K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,594K shares , representing a decrease of 60.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 97.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,398K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 7.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,352K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,906K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 90.48% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

