Baird Initiates Coverage of Procore Technologies (PCOR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.23% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Procore Technologies is $67.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $90.53. The average price target represents an increase of 14.23% from its latest reported closing price of $58.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Procore Technologies is 1,080MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.48%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.34% to 144,758K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 27,994K shares representing 18.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,494K shares , representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,900K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,717K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 37.63% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,058K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares , representing a decrease of 30.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,677K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing a decrease of 30.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 90.58% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,328K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Procore Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.