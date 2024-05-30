Baird Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Privia Health Group (NasdaqGS:PRVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.88% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is 26.55. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.88% from its latest reported closing price of 16.40.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 3,348MM, an increase of 98.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.15%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 126,675K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,091K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,962K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,719K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares , representing an increase of 24.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 84.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,641K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares , representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 5,400K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

