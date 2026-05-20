Baird Initiates Coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.69% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $118.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from its latest reported closing price of $94.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 2,151MM, a decrease of 18.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 21.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.15%, an increase of 50.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.80% to 125,124K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,125K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,997K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,768K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,953K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,996K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.