Baird Initiates Coverage of Ormat Technologies (ORA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.76% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $86.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.76% from its latest reported closing price of $71.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is 1,090MM, an increase of 23.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.24%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 62,299K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 2,976K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares , representing a decrease of 124.32%.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,415K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,268K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,248K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,875K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Ormat Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ('REG'), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

