Baird Initiates Coverage of Omada Health (OMDA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Omada Health (NasdaqGS:OMDA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Upside

As of September 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omada Health is $28.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of $23.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 4,615K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company.

NVP Associates holds 2,531K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,426K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,090K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 920K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.