Baird Initiates Coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.45% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 53.08. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.45% from its latest reported closing price of 38.34.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.39%, a decrease of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 74,166K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,900K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,721K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,513K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,004K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,447K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

