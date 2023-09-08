Baird Initiates Coverage of Vaxxinity Inc - (VAXX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Vaxxinity Inc - (NASDAQ:VAXX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 620.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxxinity Inc - is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 620.34% from its latest reported closing price of 1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxxinity Inc - is 9MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxxinity Inc -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 52.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAXX is 0.01%, a decrease of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.98% to 12,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,000K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 848K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 785K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 51.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAXX by 108.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 562K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaxxinity Background Information

Vaxxinity are passionate about delivering transformational, science-led innovation that is distinctly accessible for all. Alzheimer’s, Parksinon’s, COVID-19 and other diseases don’t discriminate based on where you live or how much you make, and Vaxxinity believes medicine shouldn’t either.

