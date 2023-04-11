Baird Initiates Coverage of Squarespace (SQSP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Squarespace is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $32.56.

The projected annual revenue for Squarespace is $971MM, an increase of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%.

Money Concepts Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.20%.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 91.22% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Squarespace. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 16.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQSP is 0.12%, an increase of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 55,790K shares. The put/call ratio of SQSP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Squarespace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

