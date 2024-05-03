Baird Initiates Coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SYRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spyre Therapeutics is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of 36.27.

The projected annual revenue for Spyre Therapeutics is 14MM, an increase of 1,434.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,607K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 96.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 3,677.71% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,373K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 2,233K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,953K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 1,884K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 93.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 2,026.96% over the last quarter.

Spyre Therapeutics Background Information

