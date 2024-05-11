Baird Initiates Coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:SLNO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.74% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics is 66.47. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.74% from its latest reported closing price of 44.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Soleno Therapeutics is 38MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 48.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.61%, an increase of 25.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.32% to 35,822K shares. The put/call ratio of SLNO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 8,418K shares representing 23.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,072K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 97.25% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,075K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,856K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 86.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 594.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,524K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.