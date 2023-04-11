Baird Initiates Coverage of Roku (ROKU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku is $68.86. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.06% from its latest reported closing price of $64.32.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is $3,324MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shell Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 36.13% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Consumer Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seeyond holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 99.94% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 16.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is a decrease of 103 owner(s) or 10.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 115,211K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

