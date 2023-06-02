Baird Initiates Coverage of Regenxbio (RGNX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.62% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regenxbio is 42.13. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 113.62% from its latest reported closing price of 19.72.

The projected annual revenue for Regenxbio is 189MM, an increase of 72.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regenxbio. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 41,585K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,006K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 89.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,739K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 21.07% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,641K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 24.17% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,196K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,189K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Regenxbio Background Information

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

