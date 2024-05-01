Baird Initiates Coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.65% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is 141.37. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 157.65% from its latest reported closing price of 54.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.20%, an increase of 43.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.07% to 7,843K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 739K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,780K shares , representing a decrease of 1,088.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 703K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1,188.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 33.18% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 692K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1,400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 28.01% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 657K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,920K shares , representing a decrease of 1,258.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 633K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,500K shares , representing a decrease of 1,399.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.