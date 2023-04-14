Baird Initiates Coverage of Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pliant Therapeutics is $47.01. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 80.40% from its latest reported closing price of $26.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pliant Therapeutics is $5MM, a decrease of 48.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Man Group holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 61.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 55.87% over the last quarter.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Personal Capital Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 350K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 8.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRX is 0.45%, a decrease of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 48,837K shares. The put/call ratio of PLRX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pliant Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

See all Pliant Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.