Baird Initiates Coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 111.44% from its latest reported closing price of $5.72.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is $77MM, an increase of 50.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 175K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 17.93% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 36.01% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Css holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 237.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 75.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 41,422K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

