Baird Initiates Coverage of Match Group (MTCH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $63.61. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.33% from its latest reported closing price of $35.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 89K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 22.46% over the last quarter.

SUPAX - DWS Multi-Asset Growth Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 79.39% over the last quarter.

ULPIX - Ultrabull Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 176K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 105.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 323,400K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

See all Match Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.