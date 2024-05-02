Baird Initiates Coverage of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LBPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.34% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 42.46. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 93.34% from its latest reported closing price of 21.96.

The projected annual revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longboard Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 21.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBPH is 0.05%, an increase of 85.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.54% to 18,113K shares. The put/call ratio of LBPH is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,353K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,778K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 69.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 1,459.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,627K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,560K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,000K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

