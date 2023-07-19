Baird Initiates Coverage of LivaNova (LIVN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is 62.95. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 53.09.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,066MM, an increase of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.16%, a decrease of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 62,603K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,176K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,353K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 17.94% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,756K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 20.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,464K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 50.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 65.19% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

