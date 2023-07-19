Baird Initiates Coverage of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is 321.09. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of 354.93.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 337,463K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,424K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,875K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,850K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,176K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,471K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,264K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

