Baird Initiates Coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NasdaqGS:ITCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 78.90. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 70.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 695MM, an increase of 65.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 101,806K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,803K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,170K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 16.84% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,929K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,678K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,600K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 40.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.