Baird Initiates Coverage of INmune Bio (INMB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for INmune Bio is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 142.22% from its latest reported closing price of 7.58.

The projected annual revenue for INmune Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in INmune Bio. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMB is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 1,831K shares. The put/call ratio of INMB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 361K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 239K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 121K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

