News & Insights

Stocks
INMB

Baird Initiates Coverage of INmune Bio (INMB) with Outperform Recommendation

June 01, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for INmune Bio is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 142.22% from its latest reported closing price of 7.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for INmune Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in INmune Bio. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMB is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 1,831K shares. INMB / INmune Bio Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of INMB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INMB / INmune Bio Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 361K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 239K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 121K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INmune Bio Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.