Baird Initiates Coverage of Inari Medical (NARI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is 90.52. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 60.62% from its latest reported closing price of 56.36.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is 459MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 62,861K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,071K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,793K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 75.66% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,058K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,864K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 56.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 109.82% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

